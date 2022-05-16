Community Resource Fair Wednesday Helps Residents Find Services and Programs

A free Community Resource Fair, featuring information residents can use to find jobs or training, affordable housing, transportation and more, takes place Wednesday, May 18.

The City of Haverhill Public Health Department is hosting the fair with more than 20 representatives from community organizations present to also provide information on substance abuse, mental health, food and clothing, heating assistance, youth service, programs for adults with disabilities, vaccines and more.

The fair takes place Wednesday, May 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...