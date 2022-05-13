Pentucket Regional High’s Free Café Jazz Program Tonight with Guests Harris and McGowan

Pentucket Regional High School’s Jazz Program offers Café Jazz tonight with guest drummers Les Harris Jr and Phil McGowan.

The free concert takes place tonight, May 13, beginning at 7 p.m., at Pentucket Regional High School, 24 Main St, West Newbury.

Besides Harris and McGowan, the high school’s Improv Class, Big Band and award-winning Jazz Combo will perform. The music of Charles Mingus, Chick Corea and Horace Silver and others will be featured.

Following tradition, the cafeteria will be transformed into an intimate jazz club where patrons may relax with a warm cup of coffee and a plate of tasty treats as they sit among the musicians.

