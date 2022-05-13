Kobe Buddha House Hosts Networking at Noon Lunch May 25

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse is the last of five restaurants to open at the new shopping plaza at 89 Plaistow Road, Haverhill. Other restaurants are already open at the new plaza. They are Chipotle Mexican Grill, Aroma Joe’s, Five Guys and Jimmy K’s Diner. (WHAV News photograph.)

Kobe Buddha House in Haverhill is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Networking at Noon lunch.

Members and guests are offered a choice of hibachi chicken, steak or vegetable with soup, salad and fried rice. A cash bar is available.

The lunch takes place Wednesday, May 25, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Kobe Buddha House, 89 Plaistow Road, Haverhill. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Registrations may be made online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

