Kobe Buddha House Hosts Networking at Noon Lunch May 25

Kobe Buddha House in Haverhill is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Networking at Noon lunch.

Members and guests are offered a choice of hibachi chicken, steak or vegetable with soup, salad and fried rice. A cash bar is available.

The lunch takes place Wednesday, May 25, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Kobe Buddha House, 89 Plaistow Road, Haverhill. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Registrations may be made online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...