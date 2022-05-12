One Receives Minor Injuries After Car Collides with Utility Pole, Flips in Haverhill

A driver received “apparent minor injuries” after his car struck a utility pole and flipped on its side just before 11, Tuesday night, on Salem Street in Haverhill.

Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. said Thursday there were no arrests, but the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The 2019 Toyota Rav 4 struck the pole and came to rest on its side near 103 Salem St., in the city’s Bradford section.

Haverhill Fire Department reported the pole snapped and notified National Grid.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...