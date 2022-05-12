Memory Laners Perform for Haverhill Women’s City Club May 17

The Memory Laners, a longtime favorite, are back to sing for the Women’s City Club of Haverhill at its upcoming meeting.

The Memory Laners, which take listeners on a magical musical tour of pop tunes from the 50s, 60s and 70s, appear Tuesday, May 17, during the regular monthly meeting from 1-3 p.m., at Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St. There is parking is in front of the church.

President Phyllis Farfaras, re-elected in April, is also scheduled to conduct a brief business meeting followed by a light refreshments, coffee and tea.

The club year will continue until June, which is a change from previous years. Members will have a presentation on gardens and flowers as the season comes to a close in June.

The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.

