Twelve Whittier Tech Seniors Receive State Cosmetology Licenses

A dozen seniors from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical School have secured their state cosmetology licenses as a result of their training.

Now licensed to practice Cosmetology in Massachusetts are Angelyna Sarette, Paul St. Louis, Devon Judson, Ana Barrera, Abi Winship, Carlie Stafford, Madison Efstratios and Shaye Rampulla, all of Haverhill; Emilia Carducci of Groveland; Aliyah Carillo and Juliana Hammond, both of Lawrence; and Carly DeBenedictis of Byfield.

“These achievements are a testament to the diligent work of our students done together with their instructors, which has proven our program to be successful in preparing students for licensure and the world beyond Whittier Tech,” said Superintendent Maureen Lynch.

To attain licenses, students must have a minimum of 1,000 hours of practice, which they receive during their time at Whittier. Once reaching the required number of hours and confident in their skill sets, students may apply to take the state board exam.

Students practiced on clients in the Whittier Tech Cosmetology Salon, and exceeded the required hours, despite the salon being temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instructor Nancy Calverley said all 12 students passed the test on their first attempt despite the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges of hybrid and remote learning.

“They have remained resilient and diligent, never losing sight of the end goal: graduating with their licenses,” she said.

