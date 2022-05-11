Haverhill Council Endorses Variety of Summer Events Citywide, from Rural to Urban

With warmer weather on the way, the outdoor festival and event season is fast approaching and, with that, the Haverhill City Council approved a number of summer events at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The first scheduled event is a cider and mead tasting and discussion Thursdays May 19 and June 9, from 5-8:30 p.m., at Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road. James Carbone, coordinator, said it will be a fun, low-key affair.

“We’re just trying to create a slightly new vibe at the Whittier Birthplace, you know, respecting the historical character of the Whittier Birthplace. We’re really looking forward to it,” he told councilors.

Carbone is also producing the second annual CiderFeast New England Festival on Thursday, June 23, between 5-8:30 p.m., on the grounds of Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St. The food and drink tasting event features hard ciders from 12 of New England’s best cider makers.

Carbone also received the Council’s blessing for a farm-to-table tasting event at the Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, Thursday, July 28, also from 5-8:30 p.m.

The Council gave its approval as well to the addition of musicians at each of this year’s Haverhill Art Walks scheduled for Saturdays, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8, from 3-6 p.m. Event Coordinator Hailey Moschella talked about the route this year.

“The route is going to be concentrated downtown from Washington Square, up Washington Street. Columbus Park will have some activity as it did last year. Wingate Street and part of Essex as well as Emerson Street,” she said.

Councilors also gave the nod, pending approvals from the Health, Fire and Highway Departments, to a Charity Canoe Race on Saturday, June 4. Sponsored by the Crescent Yacht Club, the event takes place at 30 Ferry St. between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Finally, members approved a request by Jeff Grassie to hold weekly Farmers Markets in front of the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck beginning Saturday, June 25. That approval was conditioned on receiving an okay from the same city departments and, based on a recommendation from Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, that all necessary insurance requirements are met.

