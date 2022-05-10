Former U.S. Army Paratrooper Paul J. Heffernan, 86, Worked at Hooker and Howe Costume Co.

Paul J. Heffernan, 86, of Newton, N.H., and formerly of Haverhill, passed away at Exeter Hospital last Wednesday afternoon, May 4, with his loving family at his side.

Heffernan bravely fought health challenges for many years and fell tired just short of his 87th birthday. Born in Haverhill on June 4, 1935, he was the son of the late John P. and Mary E. (Cronin) Heffernan and attended Haverhill schools. As a young man, he served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. Later in life, he attended Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill and graduated with honors, earning an associate degree in arts, liberal arts and broadcasting, an accomplishment that he and his family were very proud.

Heffernan worked at Hooker and Howe Costume Co. in Bradford for 23 years as supervisor of the Male Wardrobe Department. He was instrumental in outfitting various special occasions. In addition, he fitted many college productions of numerous plays and musicals and television and Hollywood productions whenever in the area. When Hooker Howe closed its doors, he went to work at Rockingham County Home in Brentwood, N.H., until his retirement.

He was a student of the world, travelling whenever possible, and he loved history and sharing knowledge. He was a spiritual and faithful individual. Heffernan loved the gift of life and lived each day to its fullest, beating the odds and surviving cancer not once but twice. He had an amazing sense of humor, loved making people laugh and had no problem being the punchline himself. In fact, he loved and welcomed it. He followed all the New England sports teams and loved movies and the theatre. He was an avid reader and writer, wrote many short stories and loved to gather with family and friends, including his pal Paul Fennel whenever possible. You might have seen him and Paul at the Haverhill McDonalds some morning, having coffee, talking with friends, and joking with the staff, and always hoping to run into someone from the “acre.”

He leaves behind his former wife and longtime, devoted friend, Mary (Davis) Sanville of Kingston, N.H.; three children: John M. Heffernan and his wife, Jeanette of Kingston, N.H.; Kevin P. Heffernan and his longtime companion, Ivan Vargas of Boston and Kathleen M. Heffernan of Kingston, N.H.; two brothers, Donald E. Heffernan of West Palm Beach, Fla., and David J. Heffernan and his wife, Dorothy of North Conway, N.H.; along with step-grandchildren, Trisha, Tracy and Alan, several step-great-grandchildren, generations of nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, John Gerald “Gerry” Heffernan.

Visiting hours are Friday, May 20, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Monument Square Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 334 Main St., Haverhill, with a Memorial Mass Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m., at St. James Catholic Church, 185 Winter St., Haverhill, followed by burial at St. James Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul J. Heffernan can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1120, Framingham, MA 01701.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...