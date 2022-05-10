Cleanup and Animal Progress at Plaistow’s Beede Waste Oil Site Subject of Open House Saturday

Plaistow, N.H., residents have an opportunity to learn about this year’s cleanup plans and animal rehabilitation during an open house at the Beede Waste Oil Superfund site.

Chris Bogard, focused on turtles, and Wings of the Dawn will be on hand to discuss wildlife at the contaminated 41-acre site.

Residents may attend Saturday, May 14, from 9-11 a.m., at 221 Main St., Plaistow.

Beede was the site of several oil-related operations, including waste oil processing and resale, fuel oil sale, contaminated soil processing into cold-mix asphalt, anti-freeze recycling and other related industries from the 1920s to 1994.

Kelley Brook, a tributary of Little River, flows along the north and northeast edges of the site. It is contaminated primarily with waste oil. According to EPA, oil seeped into the ground from a variety of sources, including a former unlined lagoon, underground storage tanks and aboveground storage tanks across the property.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...