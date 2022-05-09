Whittier Birthplace Presents ‘Foodways’ With Food, Drinks, Culture and History

Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace is hosting a two-part, 21 plus Whittier Foodways talk and taste series during May and June.

Whittier Birthplace Executive Director Kaleigh Pare Shaughnessy and new Trustee Jimmy Carbone, CiderFeast event producer, call Foodways “the intersection of food, drinks, culture and history.”

The history of honey is the subject of the first event, Thursday, May 19, from 5:30-8 p.m., at Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill. It is in concert with Ipswich-based 1634 Meadery and West Newbury’s Black Birch Farm Apiaries Tickets are $25 each and available online at whittierbirthplace.org.

Admission includes Whittier’s “Telling the Bees;” light bites from Carbone’s Kitchen; sampling of three of different kinds of mead; taste of honey; mini-tour of the circa 1688 Whittier Homestead; and short talk and Q&A with beekeeper Bill Hamilton and mead-maker Dan Clapp.

The second part is scheduled for Thursday, June 9, with a focus on Apples with hard cider.

