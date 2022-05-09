Campaign Notes: DiZoglio First to Qualify for Ballot, Vargas Hosts Finegold Reception

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio last week said she became the first candidate for state auditor and first statewide Democratic candidate to make the fall ballot, turning in required 5,000 certified signatures to the secretary of the Commonwealth.

DiZoglio received certification of more than 6,500 signatures from at least 168 communities across the Commonwealth. The campaign said signature gathering was undertaken solely by DiZoglio, carrying a clipboard wherever she went without the use of a paid firm.

“While it’s been a heavy lift to get signatures due to so many in-person gatherings still being held virtually, we were able to do it because of amazing and dedicated volunteers who believe in our vision and worked overtime to make this happen,” she said.

DiZoglio has been endorsed by the National Association of Government Employees, UNITE HERE 26, IBEW Local 223, Boston Carmen’s Union, Iron Workers Local 7, Machinists District 15, MBTA Inspectors Union, Operating Engineers Local 4, Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, Teamsters Local 170 and 25 and the Puerto Rican PAC of Lawrence.

In other 2022 Election Central news, Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas is hosting a reception Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m., at Barking Dog in downtown Haverhill.

