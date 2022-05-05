Rep. Campbell Says Methuen, Haverhill and the Region Benefit from $49B House Spending Plan

The recently passed $49 billion House spending plan for the state includes millions of dollars in education and unrestricted local aid as well as earmarks to promote an anti-violence gang program, expand accessibility at Greycourt State Park in Methuen, pay for electrical upgrades at the planned Cogswell ArtSpace in Haverhill and undertake other area projects.

In a recent message to Methuen and Haverhill residents, state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell said Methuen will receive $56.6 million in Chapter 70 education aid and $6.1 million in local aid, a combined increase of $8.1 million over last year. Haverhill will receive $73.9 million in Chapter 70 education aid and $11.1 million in local aid, a combined increase of $9.2 million over last year.

“In this budget, we take a responsible approach—investing in the immediate needs of our workforce and working families while safeguarding against economic difficulties that may lie ahead due to national and international factors,” wrote Campbell.

Local earmarks include $200,000 for safety upgrades and expanding accessibility at Greycourt State Park in Methuen; $50,000 for school mental health services in Methuen; and $50,000 for building improvements, including needed electrical upgrades, at Cogswell ArtSpace in Haverhill.

Campbell also noted an amendment to this year’s House budget provides $85,000 for the NEADS service dog program for veterans.

She also joined Reps. Andy X. Vargas, Frank Moran, Christina A. Minicucci, Lenny Mirra, Marcos Devers and Tram Nguyen) in providing $2.3 million for UTEC to promote social opportunity and reduce gang violence; $100,000 for Northern Essex Community College for Early College; $100,000 for Methuen Arlington Neighborhood to promote entrepreneurial opportunities, neighborhood investment and revitalization; $50,000 for Groundwork Lawrence to develop a regional food security plan for the Merrimack Valley; $50,000 for the Haverhill YMCA for a capital feasibility study; $50,000 for repairs and improvements at Gale Park in Haverhill; $50,000 for the Workforce Development Initiative of MakeIT Haverhill; $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill for capital needs; and $30,000 for the Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill to provide services to local veterans.

All spending is still subject to agreement by the state Senate and Gov. Charlie Baker.

