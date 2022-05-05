Raff’s Café Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Breakfast May 11

Haverhill’s Raff’s Café is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce during an upcoming networking breakfast.

Besides meeting business prospects, attendees will receive a complimentary breakfast and opportunity to participate in a business card drawing. The breakfast takes place Wednesday, may 11, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Raff’s Café, 620 Primrose St., Haverhill.

Admission is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Registration takes place online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

