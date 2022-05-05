Mother’s Day Armenian Concert Takes Place Saturday Night

The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe is having a Mother’s Day Armenian Concert Saturday night.

Sponsored by the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America, the concert takes place Saturday May 7, with doors opening at 6:30 and music starting at 7 p.m., at the church, 1280 Boston Road, Route 125, in Haverhill.

Music will be provided by Margar Yeghiazaryan on vocals, Mher Mnatsakanyn playing the Duduk Clarinet, Markos Shahbazyan Dhol on Percussion and Gregham Margaryan on keyboards. The night includes meze, a variety of hot and cold dishes, and cash bar.

Tickets are $60 for adults and $40 for people age 18 and under and may be purchased at hyepointearmenianchurch.org or by calling Sarah Tavitian at 978-652-8448 or emailing [email protected].

