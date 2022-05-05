Hometown Heroes Banners Going Up Across Downtown in Advance of May 26 Ceremony

The Haverhill Department of Public Works has set a goal of installing more than 150 banners by the end of May as part of the Exchange Club of Haverhill’s second annual Hometown Heroes program.

Officials plan to mount the banners, honoring this year’s salute of the community’s brave men and women who served their nation, in time for a ceremony Thursday, May 26, at 2 p.m., at Grand Army of the Republic Park, in downtown Haverhill.

In a statement this week, Exchange Club officials thanked Mayor James J. Fiorentini, the Haverhill City Council, Haverhill Veteran Services Office, Public Works and Haverhill Fire and Police Departments for their partnership.

This year’s downtown display area includes Essex, Washington, Merrimack, Main, Water and South Main Streets; Bailey Boulevard; and Basiliere and Comeau Bridges.

Those interested in attending the ceremony at GAR Park are asked to email [email protected] before May 20. Because of limited seating, those attending are advised to bring a lawn chair.

