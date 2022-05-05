Haverhill and Plaistow YMCA Gala Saturday; Online Auction Taking Place Now

The Haverhill and Plaistow YMCA says there’s still time to be a community champion and enjoy a surf and turf dinner, a signature cocktail by Love Tito’s and entry for a door prize Saturday night.
The in-person event takes place Saturday, May, 7, beginning at 5 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Tickets are $125 each.
YMCA’s 2022 Legacy Gala helps raise money for children’s enrichment programs at the Haverhill and Plaistow summer camps. An online auction is also underway, featuring a San Francisco and Wine Country Escape, tickets to this year’s CiderFeast 2022 in Haverhill, dinners, Zorvino Vineyards wine tasting and more.
Tickets and auction may be accessed online here.