Haverhill and Plaistow YMCA Gala Saturday; Online Auction Taking Place Now

The Haverhill and Plaistow YMCA says there’s still time to be a community champion and enjoy a surf and turf dinner, a signature cocktail by Love Tito’s and entry for a door prize Saturday night.

The in-person event takes place Saturday, May, 7, beginning at 5 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Tickets are $125 each.

YMCA’s 2022 Legacy Gala helps raise money for children’s enrichment programs at the Haverhill and Plaistow summer camps. An online auction is also underway, featuring a San Francisco and Wine Country Escape, tickets to this year’s CiderFeast 2022 in Haverhill, dinners, Zorvino Vineyards wine tasting and more.

Tickets and auction may be accessed online here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...