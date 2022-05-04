Moriarty, Arntz, Dowst and Seavey to Receive Haverhill Chamber’s Top Honors in June

A number of local community leaders are set to be honored when the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce holds its 106th Annual Award Dinner next month.

Top honors go to George Moriarty, recipient of the coveted Charles E. Billups Award; Gretchen Arntz, Emmaus, Jerry Loy Outstanding Director of the Year; Jonathan H. Dowst and Pentucket Bank, Community Leadership Award; and Melissa Seavey, Bethany Communities, Chamber Service Award.

Moriarty recently came out of retirement to serve as interim president and CEO of the Chamber. He previously served as the Northern Essex Community College’s executive director of workforce development and corporate relations. He also helped establish state’s newest Police Recruit Officer Training Academy at the college.

The Charles E. Billups Award was established in 1985 to honor the former chairman of the board of Essex County Gas Co. who stepped in to lead the Chamber during a tumultuous period in the 1970s. The award recognizes an outstanding organization or individual that “continuously and selflessly supports the efforts of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.”

Arntz, who serves as Emmaus’ director of philanthropy, receives the Jerry Loy Outstanding Director of the Year Award, given to a current member of the Chamber’s board of directors who “goes above and beyond in their efforts to support the Chamber’s mission, its programs and events, and the organization’s financial viability.”

Dowst, president and CEO of Pentucket Bank, and the institution were named recipients of the Community Leadership Award for their “positive impact to improve the quality of life” with the Chamber’s service area. According to the Chamber, the winner is “selected based on a myriad of efforts including, but not limited to business.” It is typically presented to an “unsung hero.”

Seavey, Bethany’s community life coordinator, takes the Chamber Service Award given to individuals who support the mission and values of the Chamber and “demonstrates leadership, integrity, creativity, resource management and loyalty which has contributed pointedly to the Chamber service area’s viability, image or quality.

Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s 106th Annual Award Dinner takes place Thursday, June 9, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Admission is $125 per person. Tickets may be purchased at haverhillchamber.com.

