High School Students Present When Haverhill’s River Bards Meet Friday

Haverhill’s River Bards Poetry night. (Courtesy file photograph.)

Young poets of Haverhill High School’s Creative Writing and Spoken Word Clubs read poetry and prose this Friday night when Haverhill’s River Bards again present their once-a-month series in collaboration with Creative Haverhill.

The meeting takes place Friday, May 6, from 7-8:30 p.m., at HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Masks are not required, but strongly recommended.

Following the students’ presentations, there will be open mic readings. Sign-ups are first-come, first-served until everyone has a chance to read.

There’s more information at creativehaverhill.org/programs.

