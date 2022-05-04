High School Students Present When Haverhill’s River Bards Meet Friday

Young poets of Haverhill High School’s Creative Writing and Spoken Word Clubs read poetry and prose this Friday night when Haverhill’s River Bards again present their once-a-month series in collaboration with Creative Haverhill.

The meeting takes place Friday, May 6, from 7-8:30 p.m., at HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Masks are not required, but strongly recommended.

Following the students’ presentations, there will be open mic readings. Sign-ups are first-come, first-served until everyone has a chance to read.

There’s more information at creativehaverhill.org/programs.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...