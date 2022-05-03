UMass Lowell iHub Program Gives Employers Tips for Retaining Workers After Great Resignation

“Tackling the Turnover Tsunami” is the subject of a program at UMass Lowell’s Haverhill Innovation Hub.

The free program discusses the Great Resignation of 2021 when one out of four workers quit their jobs. Reilly Billian, human resource strategy consultant, and Chris Donovan, business development executive from OneDigital discuss how forward-thinking employers are seizing the opportunity to reposition their culture and workforce strategy, to become an employer of choice.

Sponsored by Haverhill Bank, the Lunch and Learn series takes place Wednesday, May 11, from noon to 1 p.m., at iHub Haverhill, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. Registration is open for in-person attendance or online. Tickets are available online.

