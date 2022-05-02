Rep. Vargas to Participate in Legislative Panel, Q & A, During MetroCommon 2050

Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas is taking part in a legislative panel during MetroCommon 2050, reviewing “ways the Boston region can become more equitable, more prosperous and more sustainable.”

Vargas will be joined Thursday morning by Reps. Christine Barber and Michelle Ciccolo for the panel and question and answer session moderated by Metropolitan Area Planning Council Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy Lizzi Weyant.

The program, which begins at 10 a.m., at John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, also features remarks by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council is the regional planning agency serving the people who live and work in the 101 cities and towns of Metropolitan Boston.

