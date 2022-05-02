Methuen Begins Yard Waste Collection This Week While Searching to Lease Truck

Methuen begins picking up household yard waste at the curb this week as it searches for a packer truck to lease.

Mayor Neil Perry said the original plan was to bring collection in-house, allowing the Department of Public Works to pick-up yard waste on a regular schedule.

“Our plan was to purchase a used truck so we could save money on hiring a company to pick up our yard waste. However, we have been unable to find a vehicle that could accomplish our goals. We now seek to lease a truck and find ourselves in line with many other communities trying to do the same thing.”

In the meantime, he said, public works staff will send out a dump truck to collect yard waste that has already been left out.

“We are certainly aware that as the weather moderates and our citizens are working in their yards, they expect leaves and yard waste to be picked up as has traditionally happened in our city,” Perry said.

Those with questions may call Methuen Department of Public Works at 978-983- 8545.

