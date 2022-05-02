Haverhill Library, Northern Essex Partner to Give Bilingual Computer Classes Starting This Week

Over the course of 10 weeks, the Haverhill Public Library is offering a variety of free, hands-on computer classes—from basic internet skills to using Microsoft products like Word and PowerPoint.

The first of five courses begins Wednesday and the entire program continues until July 7. Instructors are be able to assist limited English-speaking individuals, but the program is geared to speakers of other languages who are functioning at a higher level of reading, writing and comprehension.

Each week, the library hosts two sessions of each class on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 5-7 p.m. Computers will be supplied by the library. Classes are made possible through a partnership with Northern Essex Community College and with money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“Internet Skills” takes place May 4-5 and May 11-12; Microsoft Outlook, May 18-19 and May 25-26; Microsoft Word, June 1-2 and June 8-9; Microsoft PowerPoint, June 15-16 and June 22-23; and Microsoft Excel, June 29-30 and July 6-7.

Those who wish to register or have questions may visit haverhillpl.org or register in-person at the library’s Reference Desk.

