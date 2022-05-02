Destination Downtown Haverhill Plans Eating, Shopping, Entertaining Events Through Oct.

A series of public events this summer and fall promises to make downtown Haverhill the place to be in 2022.

Destination Downtown Haverhill is promoting events and programs from June to October that, organizers say, “bring people together and highlight Haverhill’s historic downtown.” Activities include Haverhill ArtWalk, Farmers Market, CiderFEAST New England, Longest Table, Restaurant Week, Tasty Awards and River Ruckus.

The group is a community-led partnership of residents and nonprofit organizations are committed to the commerce and culture of Haverhill’s historic downtown. Its leader said the community is anticipating a great series of events.

“I am excited to be a part of this amazing community and attend all these wonderful Destination Downtown Events this summer,” said Alex Eberhardt, president of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. “I am eager to laugh, explore, create and eat and drink with all of you!”

Here’s a list of upcoming events.

Haverhill Art Walk is an outdoor and indoor event highlighting local businesses, forgotten alleyways and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations and music performances.

Walks take place the second Saturday of the month between June and October, from 3-6 p.m., throughout the Haverhill Riverfront Cultural District.

Haverhill Farmers Market returns for its 44th season, selling an expanded selection of farm- fresh fruits, herbs, eggs, vegetables, baked goods, hummus, local wine, honey, fresh breads, handmade soaps, doggie treats, ice cream and more. This family-friendly market also includes food demonstrations, local music and children’s activities.

It takes place Saturdays, June 25 to Oct. 29, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck, Merrimack Street.

CiderFEAST New England, second annual event, returns Thursday, June 23, from 5:30-8 p.m., in historic downtown Haverhill’s riverfront at Harbor Place. Attendees may sample hard cider from 12 of the top cider makers in New England. All inclusive, walk around food and drink tasting event. Tickets are available here.

L’Arche Boston North’s Longest Table, third annual, encourages guests to break bread with friends and neighbors under the stars. The night includes live music, dancing and dinner served by some of Haverhill’s premier restaurants. It takes place Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6-9 p.m., at its new location, the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk, along the Merrimack River in downtown Haverhill.

Haverhill Restaurant Week celebrates the “Seven Tasty Days of Summer,” with its fifth annual Restaurant Week. It highlights the best of Haverhill eateries with a week’s worth of deals and offers diners the opportunity to enjoy a full menu of selections from the best slice of pizza to delicious prix-fixe meals. Organizers say Haverhill has a little bit of everything—from coffeehouses to bistros, trattorias to pubs—that feature some of the best Texas Southern bbq, authentic Irish cuisine, wood-fired pizzas and more. It runs Friday, Aug. 19-Thursday, Aug. 25.

Tasty Awards celebrates Haverhill restaurants and highlights some of the city’s most revered restaurant professionals. It takes place Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6-8 p.m., at a venue to be named.

Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus is an annual citywide festival celebrating the natural resources and beauty of the Merrimack River. It attracts more than 5,000 visitors and residents for a day of family activities including a Classic Car show, live music produced by 92.5 The River, children’s activities in the Kids Zone, food from local restaurants, an art exhibition, crafts show and fireworks over the Merrimack River! River Ruckus takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon-8:30 p.m., in the Haverhill Riverfront Cultural District on Washington Street and Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk.

