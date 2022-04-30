I-495 Construction Update: Lanes and Ramps Close Beginning Sunday Night

Continuing construction along Interstate 495 in Haverhill means day and night lane closings and a night ramp closing this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said work on the Haverhill I-495 Bridge Replacement Project includes excavation, soil operations and substructure repairs to the Ward Hill overpass.

A left lane closes northbound between exits 106, Ward Hill, and 107, River Street, Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., each day. The closing allows trucks to enter and exit the median.

At night, two left lanes close northbound, between exits 106 and 107, Sunday, May 1, through Thursday, May 5, from 10 each night to 5 the following morning. The closing allows for removal of a temporary barrier used during construction. Similarly, two right lanes close on the southbound side, between exits 107 and 106, Sunday, May 1, through Thursday, May 5, from 10 each night to 5 the following morning. These allow for Ward Hill overpass repairs.

Both the exit 106, Ward Hill Connector, on- and off-ramps to and from I-495 south will be closed Sunday, May 1, through Thursday, May 5, nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. These relate to the overpass repair and traffic will be detoured.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

