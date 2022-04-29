Temple Emanu-El Author Series Presents ‘The Rabbi Who Prayed with Fire’ Sunday

Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El continues its author series this Sunday with “The Rabbi Who Prayed with Fire: a conversation with author Rachel Sharona Lewis.”

Self-described “accidental mystery novelist” and Watertown resident Sharona Lewis discusses “The Rabbi Who Prayed with Fire,” an homage to the well-known Rabbi Small mysteries, set in a contemporary Conservative synagogue in Providence, R.I. It introduces Rabbi Vivian Green, Congregation Beth Abraham’s young queer rabbi. As the book opens, the synagogue has literally caught fire during a Shabbat evening service.

The program, part of the Temple Author Series sponsored by the Adult Education Committee, takes place Sunday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m., online. Register here.

Donations to support the series are accepted at templeemanu-el.org.

