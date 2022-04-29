Applebee’s Plans Support for Nurses, Teachers and Special Olympics with Patron Incentives

Haverhill’s Applebee’s restaurant is celebrating National Nurses Day and Teacher Appreciation Week and conducting a New England North Special Olympics Fundraiser beginning next week

National Nurses Day and Teacher Appreciation Week is being celebrated with free appetizers with any entrée purchase for nurses and teachers from Monday, May 2, through Sunday, May 15. Participating nurses and teachers may dine-in or order to go with a valid work badge.

A New England North Special Olympics Fundraiser takes place Monday, May 2, through Saturday, May 28. Applebee’s is raising money for Special Olympics chapters in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont. Guests may purchase pin-up cards in $1 or $5 increments, with 100% of proceeds benefitting each state’s local Special Olympics chapter. Guests who donate $5 receive a $5 off $25 voucher, valid at their next visit.

Over the past 28 years, Applebee’s has donated nearly $800,000 to Special Olympics.

Applebee’s is located at 56 Plaistow Road in Haverhill.

Like this: Like Loading...