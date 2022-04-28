John P. Malynn Jr., Worked at Haverhill National and Family Bank, Dies at 77

John P. Malynn Jr., 77, of Haverhill died peacefully, Sunday, April 24, at Penacook Place, Haverhill.

Malynn was born Jan. 21, 1945 to the late John and Ann Malynn of Bradford. He was a graduate of Haverhill High School, University of Massachusetts Boston and Northern Essex Community College. He also attended the University of Virginia’s Graduate School of Consumer Banking where he was elected class president.

He had a long and successful career in area banking, most notably with the former Haverhill National Bank where he was an assistant vice president and Family Bank where he was assistant treasurer. He was extensively involved with local community and civic affairs. Among his many accomplishments, Malynn was a former president of the Haverhill Exchange Club, former Exalted Ruler of the Haverhill Lodge of Elks, BPOE Lodge 165, and former delegate, Massachusetts Easterseals. He was also a justice of the peace, having married hundreds of local couples and was a licensed Constable.

Malynn also felt a strong calling to restore Haverhill neighborhoods and provide a safe, beautiful place for his family to grow up in. As the former president and chairman of the Board of directors, Haverhill Neighborhoods Inc. Rehabilitation Project, he enhanced living conditions for countless citizens and their families. He has consistently given back to his community, and earned a Citation for Distinguished Community Service from Mayor William H. Ryan, in 1986. His ultimate goal was to make Haverhill the ideal community for families, young and old. Among his hobbies, he was an avid gardener and also particularly enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners. Irish-style beef stew was his specialty and a family tradition. Malynn enjoyed spending his summer with his family at the Bradford swim club and vacationing at Salisbury beach. He could often be found behind his cherished camcorder during family events, providing his children and family members with a beautiful record of their beautiful memories.

In perhaps his greatest achievement, he was a devoted and loving father to eight children. He is survived by his sons, Sean Malynn, Shane Malynn (and wife Heather Malynn), Justin Malynn (and wife Kimberly Malynn), Kevin Malynn (and fiance Katie O’Connor), Kasey Malynn (and girlfriend Christina Larson), and Shayne Krebs; and his daughter Kaitlyn Lawlor (and husband Michael Lawlor). He was predeceased by his son Adam Krebs. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Robert, Brianna, Lila Krebs, Connor, Evan and Chloe Malynn and by siblings Jeanne Tremblay (and husband Al Tremblay) of South Yarmouth, and Brian Malynn (and wife Kathleen Malynn), of Newburyport.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Sunday, May 1, from 2-4 p.m., at Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St. Haverhill. Funeral services begin at 9: a.m. in the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10 in St. James Church, 185 Winter St., Haverhill. Burial follows at St. James Cemetery, 360 Primrose St., Haverhill. A celebration of life will be held following his burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Malynn’s name to The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, in honor of his beloved son, Adam.

