The seventh annual New England Para Fest continues Saturday night with a “ghost hunt” at Hilldale Cemetery.

It takes place Saturday, April 30, with gates open at 7 p.m. and paranormal investigation at 7:30 at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Tickets are $10 per person with proceeds benefitting the Hilldale cemetery restoration fund. Those with questions may call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807

Participants are advised to wear proper shoes and clothing.

