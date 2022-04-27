Pentucket Regional Schools Again Receive Best Communities for Music Education Award

Pentucket Regional School District has been recognized nationally for the second year in a row for excellence in music education.

For 23 years, The NAMM Foundation, a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants, has selected public school districts for its Best Communities for Music Education award. The award honors programs that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students, and that recognize the importance of music to a well-rounded education.

“It’s exciting to be selected for this award once again,” said Superintendent Justin Bartholomew. “To be recognized two years in a row is testament to the strength of our music education and the dedication of our faculty. Our students thrive as a result.”

To be considered for the award, Pentucket answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

Music Director David Schumacher said, “Applying for this designation was a massive undertaking involving the coordination of K-12 music faculty, our district principals and our community, so we sincerely thank everyone involved with the process.”

Pentucket instructors are specialists in choir, jazz, percussion, strings and woodwinds. They also remain active professionally by performing, publishing, recording, presenting and guest conducting. The District offers separate middle and high school percussion and jazz programs for credit. Students from fourth grade on have numerous opportunities to perform publicly. The Pentucket Music Boosters raise money for programming and trips throughout the year.

