Northern Essex Community College Alumni and Students Perform in Adult-Themed ‘Lighten Up’

Northern Essex Community College’s Spring Theater production, “Lighten Up,” a seven-vignette play written by New York City comic Peter Zachari, is coming to the Haverhill campus.

Northern Essex Professor Brianne Beatrice, who is directing the performance, describes it as a series of comedic vignettes exploring themes such as religion, love, negativity, sexual orientation and more.

“Peter likes to poke fun at the human experience,” she said. “His message is that we all need to ‘lighten up.’”

Set in the 1980s, each vignette is a separate story introducing a new group of characters. Because of adult content, the show is recommended for ages 18 and up.

The performance stars two Northern Essex Community College alumni, Michael Zuccola of Haverhill, now a professional actor, and Zaida Buzan of Charlestown. They will be supported by Northern Essex students, including Nicole Affannato, Haverhill; Olivia Barberian, Salem, N.H.; Joanne Callahan, Haverhill; Gwynnethe Glickman, Newbury; Jessica Newey, Middleborough; and Brayden Toth, Newbury.

Samantha Wheatley is artistic associate director of the production.

“Lighten Up” will be performed Thursday and Friday, May 5 and 6, at 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, at t 2 p.m. The May 8 performance is a special Mother’s Day performance. Shows takes place on an outdoor stage in the quad near the “B” building at the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.

Tickets are $15 or $10 for seniors and students and may be purchased in advance online or cash at the door.

