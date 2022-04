Plaistow, N.H., is reminding residents dog licenses are due by the end of the week.

A current rabies vaccine is required to license dogs. Residents may license dogs online, by mail or in person by April 30 in the town clerk’s Office. Those who have registered dogs in prior years, but no longer have the pet are advised to notify the town clerk’s office by calling 603-382-8129 or emailing [email protected].

Owners who do not license their dogs by June 22 face a $50 per dog fine.

