Nascembeni and McArthur Discuss ‘The Gift of Gratitude’ for Merrimack Valley Chamber Members

Two local sisters discuss “The Gift of Gratitude” when they address the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business lunch.

Karen Nascembeni, general manager of the North Shore Music Theater in Beverly, and Sandra McArthur, Haverhill Public Schools’ human resources director, suffered through the initial onslaught of COVID-19 that sent Nascembeni and her husband, Steven Richard, to the hospital at the same time.

As McArthur recounted in an interview with WHAV last fall, Richard passed away a week later, while Nascembeni fought “like a warrior” to survive after being intubated for 31 days.

“It was back March of 2020, very early on when all of this started happening and unraveling here in the states. Karen and her husband Steven were so very sick one weekend, and it was on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. They drove themselves to Winchester Hospital. They took Steven right away. Karen had to wait in her car for hours. They brought her in, and them saying goodbye to each other from the car was the last time they saw each other,” she recalled.

McArthur chronicled the events in a notebook she kept with her 24/7. Their story is featured in the best-selling leadership book, “The Double Bottom Line.”

The sisters speak Friday, May 6, from noon-1:15, at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. Tickets are $28 for Merrimack Valley Chamber members and $38 for nonmembers and may be reserved at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

