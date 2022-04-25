Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence Eligible to Apply for State Public Art and Culture Grants

Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence, current or former state Transformative Development Initiative communities, are eligible to apply for arts- and culture-based renewal or growth by May 18.

MassDevelopment said last week $500,000 in available for a new round of Creative Catalyst Grants, a competitive program for Gateway Cities that support locally initiated, public-facing projects that advance economic development and neighborhood revitalization. Grants range from approximately $20,000-$40,000 for individual projects and from approximately $60,000-$100,000 for clusters of projects in the same area.

“MassDevelopment’s intensive, hands-on Transformative Development Initiative for Gateway Cities has become a proven model for stimulating economic development in underinvested communities,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s board of directors. “With the support of the Barr Foundation, MassDevelopment has been able to help Gateway Cities foster art and creative infrastructure as a mechanism to hone their identity and drive place-based economic growth.”

Haverhill participated in the state’s Transformative Development Initiative beginning in 2015 when Noah Koretz was hired as a fellow by MassDevelopment. He worked with the city to help advance local redevelopment projects downtown. He was later promoted to deputy director of the program statewide.

MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera Creative Catalyst Grants can provide the flexible resources to turn concepts into reality.”

Launched in 2019, MassDevelopment’s TDI Creative Catalyst Grant is made possible by the Barr Foundation, which has awarded $4.4 million since 2019 to MassDevelopment to create and administer arts-based programming for Gateway Cities. Through its first two rounds, TDI Creative Catalyst Grant awarded $960,000 in grants to 17 organizations to support public art, community theatres, public markets and gardens, artist spaces and other projects.

Applicants for the new round will find the full Request for Proposals and details about upcoming informational webinars at massdevelopment.com/TDICCG. Applications are due by Wednesday, May 18, before midnight.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...