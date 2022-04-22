YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Names 24 to be Honored at 39th Annual Tribute to Women

Two dozen women from the Merrimack Valley and North Shore are set to be honored in May during the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts’ 39th Annual Tribute to Women.

Honorees for 2022 include businesswomen, educators, politicians, healthcare leaders and others. They are Sen. Diana DiZoglio; Rep. Tram T. Nguyen; Kristen Eagleston, Pfizer; Lenis Perez, Merrimack Valley YMCA; Michelle Adamic, Everyone’s A Player; Nomsa Ncube, Somebody Cares New England; Melissa Marrama, Borislow Insurance; Mai Kim Le, Haystack Diagnostics; Alicia Mam daCunha, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center; Cathy Lopez, Berkshire Grey; Stephanie Messina Sewade, Luke Jackson Benefit and HR Solutions; Rebecca Furtado, Salem Five Bank; Colleen McKenna, Northeast Family Services; Michelle Leger, consultant; Tita Antonopoulos, Haverhill Public Schools Janet Santa Anna, The Resource Connection; Maria Gonzalez Moeller, The Community Group; Heather Rastello, Holy Family Hospital; Elecia Miller, City of Lawrence Office of Planning and Development; Christina St. Onge, Enterprise Bank; Eunice Lopez, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council; Yaritza Rizzo, Lawrence Community Works; Caroline Pineau, Stem; and Lisa Breen, Breen Funeral Home.

The 39th Annual Tribute to Women takes place Thursday, May 12, from noon-2 p.m., at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St., Andover. Tickets are $75 each and may be purchased online here.

Those with questions or looking for alternative payment options are asked to email Eunice Zeigler at [email protected].

