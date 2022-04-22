Stack’s Restaurant Welcomes Merrimack Valley Chamber Members for Networking Lunch

By |

Ribbon cutting at Stacks, 122 Washington St., Haverhill. (Mike Jarvis photograph for WHAV News.)

To submit Business Bulletin announcements, click on image.

Downtown Haverhill’s Stack’s restaurant is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce for a noon networking lunch.

Lunch includes a choice of a specialty burger, chicken sandwich or a vegetarian selection and a soft drink and cash bar.

The networking lunch takes place Tuesday, April 26, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Stacks, 155 Washington St., Haverhill. Admission is $24 for members and $34 for nonmembers and may be purchased online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

Comments are closed.