Stack’s Restaurant Welcomes Merrimack Valley Chamber Members for Networking Lunch

Downtown Haverhill’s Stack’s restaurant is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce for a noon networking lunch.

Lunch includes a choice of a specialty burger, chicken sandwich or a vegetarian selection and a soft drink and cash bar.

The networking lunch takes place Tuesday, April 26, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Stacks, 155 Washington St., Haverhill. Admission is $24 for members and $34 for nonmembers and may be purchased online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

