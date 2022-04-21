State Awards Pentucket Bank Grant to Train 101 Workers

Pentucket Bank was recently awarded a state grant of $172,711 to train 101 workers and create new jobs.

The Haverhill-based bank was one of 95 businesses statewide to receive a Workforce Training Fund Program grant. According to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, Pentucket Bank is expected to create two additional jobs by next year.

“When employers across the Commonwealth invest in the continued development of their workforce, employees build skills that strengthen their acumen, our business community and the greater economy,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in a statement. “Through programs like WTFP, this Administration continues to show its commitment to workforce development as a way to benefit both employees and employers.”

The training grants are paid by Massachusetts employers via contributions made to unemployment insurance and geared to both current and newly hired employees.

Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta said “This is a significant round of grant awards that will positively impact career pathways for more than 5,500 workers across the Commonwealth.” She called on other employers to take advantage of additional grant opportunities.

