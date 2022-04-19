Job Fair Showcases Positions in Medical Packaging, Food Manufacturing and Warehousing

MakeIT Haverhill is providing an opportunity Thursday for residents to learn about job openings and even service in the Army Reserve.

A job fair takes place Thursday, April 21, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

On hand will be Intercept Medical, a medical packaging company in Portsmouth, N.H., seeking machine operators and quality inspectors; Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta on Primrose Street in Haverhill, offering roles in production, warehouse, maintenance, front office, sales and other posts; and Amazon Workforce Staffing, seeking warehouse associates at 25 Computer Drive in Haverhill.

There will also be information about how residents may serve in the Army without moving from the community, the job and training services of MassHire; and the free-fare bus service from the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority.

