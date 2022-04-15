Atkinson Congregational Church Good Friday Service Tonight at 7

Atkinson Congregational Church observes Good Friday tonight with a livestreamed-only service at 7 p.m., led by Kim Ridley and Kim Busta, both with musical skills among their talents.

On Easter Sunday, Pastor Jim leads a sunrise service at 6 in the church’s outdoor sanctuary, adjacent to the back parking lot. A second service begins at 10 a.m. at the church. Both the sunrise and 10 a.m. services will be livestreamed and include communion. For those worshipping online, participants are encouraged to have bread and juice or wine ready for that part of the service.

Sunday services at Atkinson Congregational Church take place, at 10 a.m. both in person and livestreamed here. Services may also be viewed on the Atkinson Community Television channel at 5 p.m., Sundays; 7 a.m., Tuesdays; and 8:30 a.m., Wednesdays.

