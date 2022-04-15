Area Mayors and Town Managers to Participate in Merrimack Valley Chamber Forum

Mayors James J. Fiorentini of Haverhill, Neil Perry of Methuen and Brian De Pena of Lawrence are among are leaders expected to participate in the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Mayors/Town Managers Breakfast Forum next month.

The Chamber said other confirmed speakers are Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon and North Andover Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues.

The forum takes place Monday, May 23, at 7:15 a.m., at DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road, Andover. Admission is $30 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Register by calling 978-686-0900 or visit merrimackvalleychamber.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...