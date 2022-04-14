Sal’s Pizza Celebrates New Designation as ‘Official Pizza of the Boston Red Sox’

Sal’s Pizza is the “Official Pizza of the Boston Red Sox.”

As of opening day, Sal’s Pizza will be the exclusive pizza served at Fenway Park. This includes all concession stands as well as the State Street Pavilion. Pizza will be made on site and served hot and fresh. There will be cheese and pepperoni slices and full pizzas available.

“We are extremely honored to be given this opportunity,” said Sal’s Pizza President and CEO Salvatore N. Lupoli, adding, “Fenway Park is one of the most historic venues in Boston and we’re thrilled that Red Sox fans can now enjoy Sal’s Pizza in the ballpark.”

Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson said the team is “thrilled to be partnering with a local, family-owned New England business with menu options that are proven fan-favorites.”

During the 2022 season, Sal’s is offering a free small cheese pizza with purchase of any extra-large pizza any day after the Red Sox win a home game.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...