Grand Jury Indicts 18-Year-Old in Connection with February Shooting Death of Methuen Man

An 18-year-old Lawrence man has been charged with murder and gun crimes in connection with the February shooting of a Methuen man.

Yanuel Mejia was indicted by an Essex County grand jury yesterday for murder; carrying a firearm, subsequent offense; and possession of a loaded firearm. He was arrested last night in Lawrence through a cooperative effort by the Essex State Police Detective Unit, Methuen and Lawrence Police detectives.

Mejia is expected to be arraigned in Salem Superior Court today.

Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara recounted 22-year-old Ewdy Lopez, of Kimball Road, was shot to death Feb. 17, just before 5:30 a.m. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, investigators said they do not believe it was a random act of violence and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...