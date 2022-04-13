Robert B. Duffy, Veteran and Former Haverhill Firefighter, Dies at 93

Robert B. Duffy, 93, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former Haverhill firefighter serving 28 years, passed away on March 25, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Duffy of North Hampton, N.H., formerly of Haverhill, was the husband of Betty Ann Duffy who passed away in December of 2021. Born in Haverhill Sept. 19, 1928, he was the son of the late William E. and Doris J. (Minor) Duffy.

He was educated in Haverhill and graduated from Haverhill High School where he was a member of the baseball team. He grew up in South Boston and South Portland, Maine, where his father was employed as a shipbuilder.

Duffy served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force in the 1600 Operation Squadron at Westover Air Force Base until his honorable discharge in 1953 with the rank of A/1c. His long and distinguished career as a member of the Haverhill Fire Dept. spanned 28 years during which time he served on Ladders 1 and 4, and Engines 1 and 6 before assignment at the Alarm Center until his retirement in 1962.

He focused his time and energy on his family events such as camping, fishing, outing in the White Mountains.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Clark of North Hampton; son, William Duffy and his wife Phyllis of South West Harbor, Maine; grandchildren, Leslie and Matthew Clark, Brittany (Beltram), Patrick and Adam Duffy; great grandchildren, Landon and Ryleigh.

Arrangements are under the direction of Dole, Childs & Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main St., Haverhill, and interment at Walnut Cemetery will be private.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...