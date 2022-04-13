Haverhill Invites Applications by April 30 to Provide Youth Activities

Haverhill is looking for ways to spend $450,000 on programs for Haverhill’s youth who are suffering the effects of isolation due to the pandemic, income disparities and other issues.

Last year, the City Council and Mayor James J. Fiorentini developed a plan to ascribe money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to support a Youth Activities and Mental Health Initiative. Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, a member of the advisory committee overseeing the program, said Tuesday applications are available for groups and individuals with ideas on how to serve the city’s younger population.

“People who are traditional providers of services for mental health and for youth activity and also for people that might know of a kid that would love music lessons, but their families can’t swing it, or whatever it may be that would light them up, an application for them also. So, this is kind of unique compared to most funding sources,” she said.

Committee Chairman George Moriarty explained how people can get involved.

“We have a short window right now that we are working on, from now until the end of June. We’re not trying to put together full-scale programs with a lot of administrative services and a lot of staff attached to it. What we’re really trying to do over the short term is to get activities going,” he told city councilors.

Moriarty said four applications have already been accepted and he hopes to hear from more community organizations, parents, educators, businesses and others. He said the first deadline for submitting an application is Saturday, April 30.

Persons or organizations interested in taking part in the program may email mayoral Chief of Staff Allison Heartquist at [email protected] with Youth Activity Application written in the subject line. More information may also be found on the front page of the city’s website at cityofhaverhill.com.

