The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Networking Group has its first in-person get-together in May.

Chamber President and CEO Alex Eberhardt is scheduled to share her vision for group and seeks input. Events planned throughout the year will also be discussed.

The free meeting takes place Tuesday May 3, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Carbone’s Kitchen, 151 S. Main St., Haverhill. To register, call 978-373-5663 or visit haverhillchamber.com.

