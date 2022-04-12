White Heads Up Veterans Office at Northern Essex Community College

Latashia White has joined Northern Essex Community College, heading up the school’s Veterans Office.

White, who becomes coordinator of Veterans Services and Special Populations, is available to help about 100 veterans enrolled at the college each semester. She also plans to reinstate a chapter of the Student Veterans of America at Northern Essex. The national organization provides guidance on service, research, programs and advocacy for veterans in higher education.

“One of the challenges student veterans have is knowing what benefits they’re eligible for. It’s important to be able to connect with students, to talk to students before they even start school and make sure they understand the process,” she said, adding, “Every veteran has a story… and they need the support. If they don’t have that support, it makes it harder for them.” She may also be reached by email at [email protected] or [email protected].

White is originally from Alabama. She enlisted in the Air Force after high school and was stationed at Hanscom Air Force Base near Bedford. After a tour of duty, she returned home to Alabama, but quickly realized she wanted to come back to the northeast for college. White enrolled at UMass Lowell, where she earned her bachelors in information technology, and then went on to get her Masters of Social Work from Simmons University.

During her time at UML, White worked in the Veterans and Military Office and became well-versed in helping student veterans access the benefits available to them.

In 2021, Northern Essex was designated as a “Military Friendly” School by Viqtory, a national organization that connects veterans with civilian education, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

