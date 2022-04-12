Pentucket Bank Honors Klueber, Schiavoni, Rogers and Pollina on Board Retirements

Four retiring Pentucket Bank directors, who served collectively 112 years, were honored last month at the institution’s 130th annual meeting.

Those retiring were William Klueber who joined the bank in 1979; Timothy Schiavoni, who joined in 1987; Elizabeth Rogers, a director since 2000; and Ronald Pollina, who joined in 2010.

Klueber is an active member of many community organizations and is also retired from the City of Haverhill where he served as city auditor. Schiavoni is an attorney and partner at Sheehan, Schiavoni, Jutras & Magliocchetti. He continues to serve on the board of the Pentucket Bank Charitable Foundation. Rogers and her family own Rogers Spring Hill Garden and Farm Center in Ward Hill. Pollina is retired from the Eagle-Tribune where he served as chief financial officer.

