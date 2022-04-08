Open Registration Saturday for Free Haverhill Computer Classes in Spanish and English

MakeIT Haverhill is holding open registration tomorrow for two free computer training courses offered to Haverhill residents only. As a bonus, successful graduates will receive a computer and internet access.

Courses are Computer Basics, covering email, internet browsing, cybersecurity and job search tools, and Introduction to Computer Business Skills, covering financial tools, online marketing and other business startup skills. Computer Basics classes begin Saturday, April 23, and continue every Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon, through June 11. Introduction to Computer Business Skills classes begin Wednesday, April 27, and continue every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., through June 15.

Interested learners must commit to eight, two-hour classes, over eight weeks for a total of 16 class hours. Classes are available in Spanish and English and take place at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St. Learners who attend all classes and successfully graduate will receive a new Chromebook and a year of free internet thanks to Tech Goes Home and Essex County Community Foundation.

Registration is open to 12 learners per course on a first-come, first-served basis Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Those with questions may email Veronica Rodriguez at [email protected] or call or text 978-361-0751.

