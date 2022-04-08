I-495 Construction Update: Induction Loop Install, Excavations Bring Lane Closings This Week

Installation of vehicle-detecting induction loops, excavation and laying down loam brings various day and night lane closings this week on Interstate 495 in Haverhill.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the work, part of the nearly complete twin bridge replacement project over the Merrimack River, affects traffic in both directions.

During the day, a single left lane closes on I-495 north, between exits 106, Ward Hill, and 107, River Street, Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 14, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., each day. A single right lane also closes on southbound lanes between the same exits, Tuesday, April 12, through Thursday, April 14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., each day.

At night, there will be double right lane closings southbound, between exits 109, Main Street, and 107, River Street, on Sunday, April 10; Tuesday, April 12; Wednesday, April 13; and Thursday, April 14, from 10 p.m., each night, to 5 a.m. the following mornings. There will also be alternating double left and right lane closings on I-495 southbound. between exits 109 and 107, Monday, April 11, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., the following morning.

The exit 108, Broadway, on-ramp from Route 97 to I-495 southbound will also close Sunday, April 10, through Thursday, April 14, from 10 p.m., each night, to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detours will be in place.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...