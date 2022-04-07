Two-Thirds of Whittier Tech Seniors Working in their Chosen Fields During Co-Op This Semester

Students of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School continue to thrive in the field as they participate in cooperative education programs.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Vocational Coordinator Paul Moskevitz said students receive valuable experience in their trade before they graduate. About 200 of the 314 members of the senior class are participating in the co-op program this semester, about 65%. Another 75 juniors also are participating.

“Many of our students have great experiences on their co-op job,” Moskevitz said. “They work alongside professionals and can network with co-workers and clients. Some students even find a job waiting for them upon graduation.”

Kaleb Adrien-Moise, a senior Plumbing student from Haverhill, is working as an apprentice plumber with CityWide Plumbing and Heating in North Reading. He said, “Since choosing Whittier Tech I knew that a big part of my high school experience would be cooperative employment,” adding, “Co-op is a great thing because it helps you get on your feet in the industry while you are still in high school.”

DEI Systems in Tewksbury, an electrical contractor, hosts Haverhill seniors David Garcia and Chad Smith. “It’s a good opportunity that not many high school students have,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to earning money while also earning As, and learning my trade.”

All students in good standing are eligible to participate starting with Term 3 in their junior year, with approval of their vocational teachers. Students alternate schoolwork with paid employment in their chosen technical field.

