Plaistow Firefighter’s Association is having its annual rabies clinic this Saturday.

The clinic takes place Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Public Safety Complex, 27 Elm St., Plaistow, N.H. Animal Control Officer Maura Wentworth will be available to discuss pet laws and safety, a representative of the town clerk’s office will handle dog licensing and Dr. Sarah Grossman will be on hand.

Vaccinations are $18, microchipping is $35 and nail clipping, $10.

